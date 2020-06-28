Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lowered its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 75.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Harmonic by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Harmonic by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $435.57 million, a PE ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Harmonic Inc has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.