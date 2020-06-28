Head to Head Analysis: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) versus BRP Group (NASDAQ:MTA)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. BRP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pan American Silver pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan American Silver has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Pan American Silver is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pan American Silver and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 5 4 0 2.44 BRP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus target price of $27.16, indicating a potential downside of 4.82%. BRP Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.86%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 2.19% 5.95% 4.22% BRP Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and BRP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.35 billion 4.44 $110.74 million $0.78 36.58 BRP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats BRP Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, La Arena, Shahuindo, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, and Timmins mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

BRP Group Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

