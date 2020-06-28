Head-To-Head Contrast: Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) & Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VRT)

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

2.1% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems -0.63% -3.74% -1.13% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -33.10% -1.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nortech Systems and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $116.33 million 0.09 -$1.23 million N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 245.40

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nortech Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Nortech Systems has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nortech Systems and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 3 0 3.00

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Nortech Systems.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats Nortech Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, as well as printed circuit board, wire and cable, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.