Head to Head Contrast: Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) & Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Parsley Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kosmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Parsley Energy pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kosmos Energy pays out -360.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kosmos Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Parsley Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Parsley Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Parsley Energy and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy 0 3 20 0 2.87 Kosmos Energy 0 7 2 0 2.22

Parsley Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.30, suggesting a potential upside of 53.52%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $2.27, suggesting a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Parsley Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Parsley Energy is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Parsley Energy and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy -151.11% 5.98% 3.75% Kosmos Energy -13.35% -7.93% -1.48%

Volatility & Risk

Parsley Energy has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Parsley Energy and Kosmos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy $1.96 billion 2.24 $175.21 million $1.12 9.48 Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.47 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -35.00

Parsley Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsley Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Parsley Energy beats Kosmos Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

