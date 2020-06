Head-To-Head Review: NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) & Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

13.6% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A Crawford & Company -0.48% 21.09% 4.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and Crawford & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crawford & Company $1.05 billion 0.37 $12.48 million $0.65 11.31

Crawford & Company has higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NYSE:SLQT and Crawford & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80 Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A

NYSE:SLQT currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given NYSE:SLQT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Summary

Crawford & Company beats NYSE:SLQT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses. It also offers services in the areas of field investigation, catastrophe, evaluation, and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims; and various on-demand inspection, verification, and other task specific field services for businesses and consumers through a mobile platform. Its Crawford TPA Solutions segment provides claims and risk management services; desktop claim adjusting and claims evaluation services; initial loss reporting services for claimants; loss mitigation services, such as medical bill review and case management, and vocational rehabilitation services; and risk management information services, as well as administers trust funds established to pay claims. It offers services for workers' compensation, auto and liability, disability absence and medical management, and accident and health markets. The company's Crawford Specialty Solutions segment offers claims management services related to large and complex losses in various industries, such as commercial property, aviation, forensic accounting, marine and transportation, retail, building and construction, cyber, and energy. It also provides a customer-centric solution for various loss types comprising high-frequency and low-complexity claims, and large complex repairs; and outsourced contractor management services to personal and commercial insurance carriers, and consumer markets. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Crawford & Company was founded in 1941 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.