Head to Head Survey: Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) & CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (NYSE:CRWOY)

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) and CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Jacobs Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jacobs Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jacobs Engineering and CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacobs Engineering $12.74 billion 0.84 $847.98 million $5.05 16.34 CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR $111.87 billion 0.11 $2.60 billion N/A N/A

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Jacobs Engineering.

Volatility and Risk

Jacobs Engineering has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jacobs Engineering pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Jacobs Engineering pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Jacobs Engineering and CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacobs Engineering 6.23% 12.61% 6.13% CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jacobs Engineering and CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacobs Engineering 0 0 9 0 3.00 CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jacobs Engineering presently has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.42%. Given Jacobs Engineering’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jacobs Engineering is more favorable than CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR.

Summary

Jacobs Engineering beats CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions. Though the Critical Mission Solutions business, it provides cyber security, data analytics, software application development, enterprise and mission IT, systems integration and other technical consulting solutions to government agencies as well as selective aerospace, automotive and telecom customers. Its representative clients include national government departments/agencies in the US, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia; state and local departments of transportation within the US; and private industry firms. The People and Places Solutions business provides end-to-end solutions for clients projects which includes connected mobility, water, smart cities, advanced manufacturing or the environment. Its clients include national, state and local government in the U.S., Europe, U.K., Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as the private sector throughout the world. The company was founded by Joseph J. Jacobs in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works. The company's Survey, Design and Consulting Services segment provides survey, design, consulting, research and development, feasibility study, and compliance certification services to infrastructure construction projects. Its Engineering Equipment and Component Manufacturing segment designs, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells turnouts and other railway related equipment and materials, steel structures, and engineering machinery. The company's Property Development segment develops, sells, and manages residential and commercial properties. Its Other Businesses segment is involved in mining, financial, service concession arrangements operation, merchandise trading, and other ancillary businesses. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Beijing, China.

