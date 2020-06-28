Head to Head Survey: UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) vs. Momo (OTCMKTS:MOMO)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Momo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR 0 3 5 0 2.63 Momo 0 3 5 0 2.63

Momo has a consensus target price of $31.82, indicating a potential upside of 89.50%. Given Momo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momo is more favorable than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Momo 19.07% 25.51% 15.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Momo shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Momo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR $1.77 billion 5.38 -$139.67 million ($0.02) -787.15 Momo $2.44 billion 1.43 $426.74 million $1.94 8.65

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Momo beats UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

About Momo

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company also operates Tantan, a social and dating app to help its users to find and establish romantic connections, as well as to meet interesting people primarily for young mobile Internet users. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.