Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Trading 13.6% Higher

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.88, approximately 45,785,194 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 11,025,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 101.83% and a negative net margin of 633.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 194,654 shares during the period. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

