Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will announce sales of $380.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heico’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $421.00 million. Heico posted sales of $532.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.69 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

HEI stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. Heico has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $147.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.96%.

In other Heico news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $4,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 928,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,818,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,154.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,813 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Heico by 53.8% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Heico by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heico by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

