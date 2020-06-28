Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.38. Hi-Crush shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,057,400 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($1.37). Hi-Crush had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 88.99%. The firm had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens cut shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR)

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

