Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) fell 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.65, 10,376,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 875% from the average session volume of 1,064,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HGV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,657,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,841,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,789,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 864,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 973,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 578,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 590,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 465,419 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

