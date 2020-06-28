Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce sales of $105.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $130.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $487.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.69 million to $502.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $530.06 million, with estimates ranging from $514.92 million to $543.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEP. ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

HEP opened at $14.25 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

