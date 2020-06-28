Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

HCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Home Capital Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

TSE:HCG opened at C$19.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.54.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.06 per share, with a total value of C$42,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$269,600.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

