Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) will announce sales of $230.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.50 million to $234.84 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $250.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $991.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.80 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

NYSE HLI opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $481,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,923 shares of company stock worth $3,718,853 over the last 90 days. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

