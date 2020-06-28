HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.72. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 3,531,711 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTGM shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.04.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 106.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,998 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 62,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.