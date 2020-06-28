Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HSE. CSFB decreased their target price on Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.31.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:HSE opened at C$4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.41. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.21 and a 12 month high of C$12.99.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.41) by C($1.30). The company had revenue of C$4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post -0.3075051 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is -14.55%.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.