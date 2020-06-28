Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oddo Securities upgraded shares of Iberdrola to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

IBDRY opened at $45.05 on Friday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.35%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

