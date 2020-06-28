ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,108,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 113,176 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 53.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,004,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 351,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $982,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 35.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 314,740 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.30 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

