Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFXA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.38 ($22.89).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

