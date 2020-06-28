Inovio Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 91,242 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 57,026 call options.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.39. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at $932,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 992,487 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $21,576,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 333,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.