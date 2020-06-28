Insider Buying: Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Acquires 4,350 Shares of Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Nigel Rogers acquired 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,700 ($72.55) per share, for a total transaction of £247,950 ($315,578.47).

TRT opened at GBX 55.75 ($0.71) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.57. Transense Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.15).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Transense Technologies in a report on Thursday.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

