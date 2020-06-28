Insider Selling: Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells 3,507 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.00), for a total value of £57,865.50 ($73,648.34).

The company has a market cap of $271.34 million and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,524.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,783.55. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,255.45 ($15.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,350 ($29.91).

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.