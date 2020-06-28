Insider Selling: Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) insider D John Deer sold 10,000 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,905 ($49.70), for a total value of £390,500 ($497,009.04).

D John Deer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, D John Deer sold 10,000 shares of Renishaw stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,904 ($49.69), for a total value of £390,400 ($496,881.76).

On Friday, June 19th, D John Deer sold 10,000 shares of Renishaw stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,921 ($49.90), for a total transaction of £392,100 ($499,045.44).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Renishaw plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,234.51 ($28.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,348 ($55.34). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,896.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,637.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,940 ($37.42) target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.18) price objective (up from GBX 2,750 ($35.00)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,500 ($44.55) to GBX 3,300 ($42.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($53.46) to GBX 4,300 ($54.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,381.67 ($43.04).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

