Insider Selling: Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Sells 449,293 Shares of Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) insider Chris Morgan sold 449,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75), for a total value of £265,082.87 ($337,384.33).

SDY opened at GBX 59.40 ($0.76) on Friday. Speedy Hire Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.60 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The company has a market capitalization of $317.39 million and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.43.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 5.54 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) by GBX 0.14 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts expect that Speedy Hire Plc will post 294.9999906 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SDY shares. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Speedy Hire from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.