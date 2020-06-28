Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Stock analysts at Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 5,000 ($63.64) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 4,400 ($56.00) to GBX 4,100 ($52.18) in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,000 ($63.64) to GBX 4,400 ($56.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,150 ($52.82) to GBX 3,350 ($42.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.73) target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,029.23 ($51.28).

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 3,626 ($46.15) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,795.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,173.52. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,161 ($27.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,770 ($73.44). The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33.

In other news, insider Arthur de Haast purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,000 ($50.91) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($50,910.02).

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

