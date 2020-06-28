Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Analysts at Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “add” rating and a GBX 1,456 ($18.53) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,244 ($15.83) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,612 ($20.52) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,470 ($18.71) to GBX 1,520 ($19.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,565 ($19.92) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,520.33 ($19.35).

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 1,304 ($16.60) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 452 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,896 ($24.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 34.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,223.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,359.88.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Benoit Durteste sold 208,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,312 ($16.70), for a total transaction of £2,729,248.64 ($3,473,652.34). Also, insider Andrew Sykes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 836 ($10.64) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($53,200.97).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

