Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Intu Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 28.75 ($0.37).

LON INTU opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Friday. Intu Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.94 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93.

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

