Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,821,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,208,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 5.30% of Arcos Dorados worth $36,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 59.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $812.20 million, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

