Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $33,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,149,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,967,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

WD-40 stock opened at $192.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average is $185.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

