Invesco Ltd. Buys 3,482 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.82% of Graham worth $33,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 96.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at $17,941,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $327.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.35. Graham Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $756.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

