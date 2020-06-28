Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245,244 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of Popular worth $33,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Popular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Popular by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Popular by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $35.20 on Friday. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $599.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

