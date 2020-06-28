Invesco Ltd. Has $31.06 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,107 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $31,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $102.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

