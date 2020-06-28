Invesco Ltd. Has $31.18 Million Stock Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,422,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 133,297 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.75% of Commscope worth $31,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 35.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,516,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,836 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 33.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,385,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,958,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,532 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COMM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Commscope in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commscope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

