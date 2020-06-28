Invesco Ltd. Has $34.89 Million Stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $34,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter worth $37,774,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter worth $414,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter worth $15,577,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Healthequity by 48.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $6,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthequity stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.46. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Healthequity’s revenue was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Healthequity in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

