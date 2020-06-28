Invesco Ltd. Has $36.39 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 615,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $36,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,934.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at $723,256.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.21 per share, for a total transaction of $652,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,316,530. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.