Invesco Ltd. Purchases 207,942 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $32,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

CIGI stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.64. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $92.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

