Invesco Ltd. Purchases 95,126 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,388,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of FOX worth $32,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FOX by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,820 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in FOX by 74.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,606 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth about $351,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in FOX by 20.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,620,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,553,000 after purchasing an additional 604,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth about $445,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. FOX’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

