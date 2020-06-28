Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.55% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $35,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV opened at $32.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20.

