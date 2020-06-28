Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of Glacier Bancorp worth $32,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,062.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

