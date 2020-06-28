Invesco Ltd. Sells 161,867 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,867 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $32,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,797,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,639,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after buying an additional 498,787 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. CL King decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

