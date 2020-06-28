Invesco Ltd. Sells 165,964 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Cousins Properties worth $34,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,480 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,088,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

