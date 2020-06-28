Invesco Ltd. Sells 214,124 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 729,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $34,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after acquiring an additional 632,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AGCO by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AGCO by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,641,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

