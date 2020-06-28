Invesco Ltd. Sells 386,434 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,302,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $36,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Nomura Securities raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $34.10 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

