Invesco Ltd. Sells 386,947 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 386,947 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.80% of Diamondback Energy worth $33,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 46,494 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 674,990 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $111.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Roth Capital raised Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

