Invesco Ltd. Sells 42,197 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $33,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 384,113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,812,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 4,167 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,440.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $25.26 on Friday. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. Analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

