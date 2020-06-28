Invesco Ltd. Sells 489,160 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,743,866 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 489,160 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $33,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.38 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

