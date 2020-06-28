Invesco Ltd. Sells 55,823 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $34,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $39.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $174,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,694.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

