Invesco Ltd. Sells 679,059 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 679,059 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Navient were worth $34,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Navient by 165.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 83.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 40,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $6.98 on Friday. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.