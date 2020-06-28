Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.38% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $34,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

