Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,507,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,550,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 4.82% of Bitauto worth $36,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BITA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Bitauto in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bitauto in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bitauto by 2,781.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Bitauto in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitauto during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of BITA opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.88. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

